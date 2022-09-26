Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 9

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (SM), marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed in the country on October 9 with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee’s meeting held at the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office tonight with Religious Affairs Additional Secretary Md Munim Hasan in the chair.

The meeting informed that the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1444 Hijri was not sighted in Bangladesh sky today and due to that reason, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will be counted from September 28.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.