Japan and WFP announce food aid for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

Japan and WFP signed an exchange of notes to provide food and nutrition assistance and to develop agricultural infrastructure on Monday.

The contribution of USD 4.3 million will be used for critical food assistance through the e-voucher system for the Rohingya refugees living in Bhasan Char and will help further the development of agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation system, canal excavation, and new roads for the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar.

“Japan is an essential partner for WFP, and we are grateful for their staunch support of development in Bangladesh and of our humanitarian efforts in the country. This new contribution will help us continue to provide life-saving food assistance on the island of Bhasan Char and will greatly benefit the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar,” said Dom Scalpelli, the resident Representative and Country Director of WFP Bangladesh.

ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said, “Following the emergency grant of 2million USD in January, Japan decided to provide additional assistance to Bhasan Char, with the strong hope that this contribution will respond to the urgent food and nutrition needs of the Rohingya population on Bhasan Char, as well as to enhance the agricultural environment in Cox’s Bazar.”

“During my recent visit to Cox’s Bazar, I saw the dedicated and professional work of WFP and its partners. Food assistance by E-Voucher in the Cox’s Bazar camps is truly innovative, and it is our great pleasure that the innovative approach will be expanded to Bhasan Char with this funding. As the Rohingya crisis has turned into the sixth year, it is imperative to continue funding for better and dignified lives of refugees, while making every effort for the early repatriation to Myanmar.”

Durable solutions of this crisis will be conducive to realizing the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Japan will stand by the government and people of Bangladesh in supporting the Rohingya response, he said.

Since the beginning of the emergency in August 2017, Japan has been a steadfast supporter of the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, contributing over USD $170 million to UNHCR and other UN agencies and NGOs in Bangladesh, including through this new funding.