Man dies falling off roof in Sylhet

Bangladesh, Sept. 26 — year-old man died after falling off the rooftop of a building in Galimpur village of South Surma upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Anwarul Haque Alam, son of Askander Ali of the village.

Kamrul Hasan Talukder, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of South Surma Police Station of SMP, said Anwarul went to fix the pipe on the roof of the 2-storey building around 7pm.

Suddenly he slipped and fell from the rooftop of the building and was seriously injured, he added.

He was rushed to Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As there is no complaint in this regard, the body will be handed over to the family without autopsy, added the OC.