Panchagarh boat sink: Eight more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 38

The death toll from Sunday’s boat capsize in Karatoya River in Boda upazila of Panchagarh district has risen to 38.

The bodies of eight missing people in the boat capsize incident were recovered from Birganj’s Atrai river and Kotwali’s Kanchan river in Dinajpur district on Monday morning.