2000 Hindu families get clothes in Moulvibazar

Clothes and gifts were distributed among 2,000 poor Hindu families at kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

These gifts were distributed in Madhavpur Union Parishad hall room of the upazila on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Madhavpur UP chairman Asid Ali distributed these gifts among the people presided over by Madavpur Awami League joint general secretary Lakshi Narayan Singh conducted by Saiful Islam Salman.

At that time, UP Awami League joint general secretary Abdul Mumin, UP Jubo League vice president Khalilur Rahman, Debashish Chakraborty Shipon spoke, among others.