Panchagarh boat capsize death toll rises to 68

With the recovery of 18 more bodies from different parts of the Karatoya River till Tuesday afternoon, the death toll from boat capsize in Panchagarh’s Boda upazila climbed to 68.

In the rescue operation, 18 more bodies have been recovered till filling the report since the morning today after a boat capsized in the Karatoya River on Sunday afternoon, Boda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sujoy Kumar Roy said.

Earlier, 24 bodies have been recovered on Saturday, 26 on Sunday after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.