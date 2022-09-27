PBI chief Banaj Kumar Mazumder and former SP Babul Akhter

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Mazumder has filed a case against four people including Babul Akhter and expatriate journalist Ilyas Hossain under the Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act.

Banaj Kumar Mazumder, also the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP), filed the case for citing and spreading false and untrue information in Mitu murder case.

Two other accused of the case are Babul Akhter’s brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45, and Babul Akhter’s father Md Abdul Wadud Mia, 72.

The case was filed at the Dhanmondi Police Station in the capital.

PBI chief Banaj Kumar Mazumder himself confimed the mass media about filing the case on Tuesday (Sept 27) night.

Banaj Kumar Mazumder said the charges of citing and spreading false and baseless information in Mitu murder case, attempting to divert the Mitu murder case investigation, instigating communalism, and tarnishing PBI’s image or Bangladesh Police’s image were brought against the accused.

Earlier, a court rejected Babul Akhter’s appeal to file a case against six police officials including Banaj Kumar Mazumder. Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Badrunnesa rejected the appeal after the hearing.