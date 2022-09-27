Tigers eager to win series against UAE with dominance

Bangladesh take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second and last game of the two-match T20 series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The match kicks off at 8:00 pm as per Bangladesh time.

The Tigers somehow managed to win the first match against the host UAE by only seven runs, taking the lead 1-0.

Players and the team management are not satisfied with their poor performance in every stage of the match, especially in the fielding department.

However, the Tigers are eager to come back strongly with their dominating performance in the last match of the series.

Bangladesh probable XI: Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan (C & WK), Mossaddek Hossain Saikat, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.