UNO, who broke trophies, transferred to Dhaka

Bandarban’s Alikadam Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mehruba Islam has been transferred to Dhaka following her trophy breaking incident at a football tournament in the upazila.

A notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Shaikh Shamsul Arefin of the Ministry of Public Administration, confirmed the matter on Monday.

UNO Mehruba Islam has been empowered with Section 144 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, to act as an executive magistrate, said the notification.

On September 23, UNO Mehruba broke the trophies she was supposed to distribute to the winners of a football match at Repar Para Government Primary School in the Alikadam upazila.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a lot of criticism.