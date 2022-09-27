World tourism day observed in Moulvibazar

The world tourism day was observed at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar on Tuesday morning.

‘Sreemangal Tourism Service Corporation’ organized the programme.

A short discussion was held on the occasion conducted by the organization’s organizing secretary SK Das Sumon.

Sreemangal Upazila Parishad chairman Bhanulal Roy, Sreemangal Tourism Services Advisory Council member Sultan Idris Ledu, OC Saber Reza, councilor Mir A Salam, upazila vice chairman Liton Ahmed, Seemangal Tourism Services Associates president Khaled Hossain, joint general secretary Tapas Dash, finance secretary Shahidul Haque were present at the programme, among others.

Earlier, a colorful procession was brought out from Chaumuhana Chattar which ended at Sreemangal Railway Station