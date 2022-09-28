First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away

Enamul Haq, the first director general of Bangladesh Betar, has passed away. He was 93, reports UNB.

The veteran journalist breathed his last at United Hospital in the city on Tuesday night, said his family.

He was made director general of Bangladesh Betar after independence of the country. After two years, he was given the responsibilities of leading Press Information Department (PID).

In 1980, he was posted to Bangladesh High Commission in London as press minister.

He served as the editor of the New Nation newspaper and also contributed hundreds of articles for many domestic and international publications.

Haq left behind his wife, two sons and three daughters.

He was laid to rest in a graveyard at Baridhara J block .