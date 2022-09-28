RAB established itself as a role model, says its outgoing DG

Outgoing Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said the elite force has established itself as a role model of law enforcement in the country.

“RAB force has achieved trust and confidence of the people of the country due to its members’ competency and bravery,” the DG said during a view exchange meeting with journalists at RAB Media Centre in Kawran Bazar of the capital on Wednesday, reports UNB.

During the meeting, the RAB DG highlighted many success of the force that have been achieved during his tenure.

“The government has zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. During my tenure, Rab detained around 800 terrorists of different organizations. After taking over as Rab chief, I started a rehabilitation program for the militants. Under this de-radicalization and rehabilitation programme, nine militants surrendered and returned to normal lives in 2021,” said Chowdhury.

The DG added that the Sundarbans has become robber-free due to drives conducted by Rab.

“Under my command, the Sundarbans became safe through the surrender of 328 dacoits from 32 dacoit gangs. On the third anniversary of making the forest robber-free, RAB distributed fishing nets, engine boats, domestic animals, shops and houses among these people so that they can lead a normal life and earn their livelihoods in a legal way,” he added.

The DG mentioned that besides the Sundarbans, Rab also secured Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali and Kutubdia coasts as drives conducted by the elite force resulted into the surrender of 77 robbers from 12 robbers gangs in 2020.

Besides terrorism and robbery, the Rab DG also talked about the force’s contributions in dealing with the drugs issue.

“I took initiatives to close the routes and channels of drugs movement alongside detaining the drug dealers. Around 36,000 drug traders and dealers were detained and drugs worth Tk 2,300 crore were seized by RAB during my time,” said the RAB DG.