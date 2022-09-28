US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas

The United States wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh where the country’s people can freely choose their own government, US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas has said.

“What we do want is a free and fair election, conducted in accordance with international standards, where the people of Bangladesh can freely choose their own government,” he said while speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) luncheon meeting at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

He observed that ensuring free and fair elections is everybody’s responsibility from the Election Commission to the government, from civil society to political parties, and from media to law enforcement agencies.

In this regard, Ambassador Haas also asserted that the US doesn’t support any particular political party in Bangladesh.

“I want to make one thing very clear here. The United States does not support any particular political party. I’ll repeat it. The United States does not support any particular political party.”

The Ambassador said the United States have five goals for Bangladesh and these goals are mutually reinforcing, integrated and holistic.

Referring to the US’s vision on democracy and governance in Bangladesh, the Ambassador said, “Our second goal on the nest is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance and respect for human rights and simply plays democracies tend to do a much better job of generating and sustaining prosperity than other governance regimes.”

“The promotion of democracy is particularly important right now is founded so looks towards the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he said.

Ambassador Haas explained that the improvement of the US-Bangladesh ties does not mean the growth of trade as his country considers the factors like democracy and human rights as instrumental and critically important for sound bilateral ties.

Highlighting the US expectations from Bangladesh, he listed a string of measures including ensuring free and fair elections, joining the Indo-Pacific alliance, and signing two military agreements.

“As the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh is so rich and so varied and so interconnected that you can’t just focus trade, investment and hope to advance the relationship,” he said.

“We really have to look at the relationship as comprehensively and how to deepen each and every aspect of that relationship.”

Responding to a question on the restoration of the GSP he said, the US suspended GSP because of its concern over the labour rights protections in Bangladesh, and those concerns still persist.

“Though there is tremendous progress, particularly in worker safety and particularly in export-oriented sectors, there has been less progress perhaps in non-export sectors,” he said.

The US envoy also pointed out the achievement of less progress in enabling labours to form unions for their collective bargaining.

He observed that the GSP Plus facility of the EU also requires much greater labour protections for GSP.

The envoy mentioned that funding from the Development Finance Corporation, the development finance institution and agency of the United States federal government, also requires improvement of the labour rights situation.

Talking on the US country strategy on Bangladesh, the US envoy said, “The US wants to see a more peaceful and stable Bangladesh, better able to provide for its own security, counter threats to US interests, and serve as a growing security contributor in the Indo-Pacific and globally.”

“So we’re committed to working together to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region remains free, open, peaceful, prosperous and secure.”

Highlighting the necessity of stronger military ties, he said, “Peace and security are the fundamental aspects to prosperity and military of both the countries regularly works to increase the ability to respond to humanitarian disasters and to reinforce the partnerships between them.”

In this regard, he mentioned the 46th annual Indo-Pacific army management seminar jointly organised by the two countries last month in Dhaka.

“So, this gathering is one of the largest land forces conferences in the entire region. Senior military officials from all of the Indo-Pacific countries were invited to exchange their views and ideas,” he said, adding that it demonstrated joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US also wants to sign two foundational agreements with Bangladesh to advance military relations, namely, the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

Ruling out any scope of complicacy on the deals, the US Ambassador said the ACSA just allows the militaries of both countries to provide each other logistical support, and supply services to each other.

“If an American ship in the Bay of Bengal needs a spare part, the agreement allows the Bangladesh Navy to provide that spare part,” he said elaborating the ACSA.

“Similarly, GSOMIA is not very frightening as the agreement will allow our militaries to exchange confidential information,” he added.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed moderated the discussion titled “US Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: Business and Trade as Keys to Expansion”. Its vice president Syed Mohammad Kamal delivered the vote of thanks.