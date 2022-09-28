War crimes: Death-row fugitive convict Khalilur arrested

Khalilur Rahman, a death-row fugitive convict in war crimes case, has been arrested from Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Rapid Action Battalion-14 (RAB) and the Detective Branch (DB) jointly arrested the 68-year-old convict from Savar on Tuesday night during a drive, RAB spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin confirmed.

In 2017, the International Crimes Tribunal indicted Khalilur, from Netrakona’s Durgapur; his brother Md Azizur Rahman, Ashok Ali, Shahnewaz and Ramzan Ali on five charges, including murder, mass killing, illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting, arson, rape and attempted rape.

The other four accused were arrested, but they died in jail during the trial.

The International Crimes Tribunal on September 13, 2022, sentenced Khalilur Rahman to death on four charges and 10 years in prison on the fifth charge.

Khalilur went into hiding in 2015, when the investigation into the war crimes began, the RAB official said.