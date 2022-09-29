British national found dead at hotel in Dhaka

A British national was found dead at a hotel at Uttara in Dhaka on Thursday, said police.

He was later taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue where an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

The deceased was identified as Dugald Finlayson, who came to Bangladesh with a tourist visa on September 20 and got into the Room No. 108 of Hotel Merina on Road No. 11 in at Sector 4. Since then he had been staying there.

Around 10:00am, hotel staff said Dugald’s Chinese friend Dong Hao Peng knocked the door of his room but received no response.

Later, the door of the Room No. 108 was opened with a duplicate key and his body was found lying in the bathroom, they said.

Md Mamunur Rahman, sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, said on information they rushed to the spot and sent the body to DMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The foreigner might have died of sickness but the exact reason will be known after the postmortem, he said.