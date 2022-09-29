Docudrama “Hasina—A Daughter’s Tale” screened on Prime Minister’s birthday enchants Madrid

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Madrid screened the docudrama “Hasina—A Daughter’s Tale” at Casa Asia, an organisation affiliated to the Spanish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (Sept 28) afternoon on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The film on the illustrious life and legacy of the eldest daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was watched with admiration by a large number of audience, including ambassadors of different countries stationed in Spain, diplomatic community, art and theatre critics, academicians and students of universities, Spanish politicians and high ranking public officials, leaders and activists of the Spain Awami League, reporters from press and media and members of expatriate Bangladeshis.

In his welcome remarks, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Spain Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood presented a background account of the docudrama and said, “This biopic tells a riveting story of the daughter of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independent Bangladesh and the dreamer of Golden Bengal.”

“It vividly portrays Sheikh Hasina’s sagacious life—from the fateful days to the eventual making of an invincible leader who never gives up—and elegantly depicts how she lives the many roles she possesses: sometimes as a daughter, a mother, an affectionate sister, and at other times—as the deliverer of a nation on the rise.”

Sheikh Hasina’s ascension to fame as a great statesman at home and abroad can be attributed to her political acumen, faculty of prudent and dynamic leadership, and unswerving commitment to the principles of humanity, the Ambassador said adding “She has been recognized as one of the most influential women in the world, securing an enviable place on the Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women for several years. She is also included in the US-based Foreign Policy journal’s list of 100 Leading Global Thinkers of the present decade.”

Widely acclaimed by connoisseurs and critics alike, the docudrama made its way to the public sphere in Madrid and moved the audience into emotion.

The event concluded with the cutting of a beautiful cake to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. Light refreshments were served thereafter.