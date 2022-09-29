Indian Cabinet approves MoU on withdrawal of water by India and Bangladesh from Kushiyara

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Republic of Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border river Kushiyara.

According to a release posted by PIB Delhi on Sept 28, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 6th September, 2022 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of the Republic of India and Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border River Kushiyara during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

This MoU will enable Government of Assam to withdraw upto 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season.