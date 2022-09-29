Niko graft case hearing deferred again

The charge framing hearing on Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and eight others has been deferred again.

Following a petition filed by the BNP chief’s lawyer Masud Ahmed on Thursday, Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman fixed November 8 for the next hearing.

In the petition, lawyer Masud Ahmed mentioned that senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali was not present today due to his illness.

Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, a counsel for the Anti-Corruption Commission, opposed the motion.

The ACC filed the case against five including Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on May 5, 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Taka 13 thousand crore of state exchequer by that deal.