Not inviting anyone again, says Kamal on Rohingya infiltration

In response to reporters’ questions about new Rohingya infiltration, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said Bangladesh will not allow anyone to enter into the border.

He said, “We are not inviting anyone again. Let them fight in their borders, but we will not allow them to enter our borders, this is our clear message.”

“Arakan Army, BGP, separatists or whoever they are they would not be allowed to enter into the border. This is our clear message,” said the minister at BGB’s 98th recruit batch passing out ay Baitul Izzat in Satkania, Chattogram in the afternoon.

The parade was held at the parade ground of Border Guard Training Center and College (BGTC&C), the traditional training institution of BGB.

The Home Minister said, “What are happening in Myanmar are their internal affairs. Myanmar has been in crisis at various times. Various separatist groups are fighting there, including Arakan Army.”

“Once we heard, Myanmar is engaged in war with Arakan Army. We have nothing to do with this incident. We think that Myanmar will fight in their territory, they will not invade our country.”

He said, “BGB has been protecting the border area with great competence. We have increased manpower (soldiers) in that place.”

In response to reporters’ questions about new Rohingya infiltration, the Home Minister said, “We are not inviting anyone again. Let them fight in their borders, but we will not allow them to enter our borders, this is our clear message.”

Border road construction work is continuing to ensure security in the areas, he said adding that once the road is constructed then there would be more patrols to check drug smuggling.

The border security force is now capable of carrying out duties on water, land and air, the home minister said. BGB has been made a three-dimensional force through the use of technology and ensuring other facilities, he added.

He urged the new recruits to uphold the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and give importance to the basic principle of the force.

BGB’s success in protecting the border and preventing smuggling and trafficking of women and children is commendable, he said.

Senior officials of Chattogram Regional BGB, officials of local civil administration, police and local public representatives were also present at the programme.

Major General Sakil Ahmed said Rohingyas attempts to enter Bangladesh through brokers from Myanmar their attempt were foiled.

BGB Director General said, “Through intelligence information, we came to know that they (Rohingyas) are gathering in the border area and trying to enter Bangladesh. After inquiry we have increased our capacity. We thwarted many attempts to enter Bangladesh.”

“We want to ensure that incidents like intrusions on Bangladesh-Myanmar border do not happen again.”

He also said, “If our work is interrupted at any border then we protest it. They answer it. We have increased manpower at our borders. Twenty-four hours patrolling of our border guards, surveillance and intelligence activities have been increased.”