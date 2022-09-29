Seven arrested UK expat businessman released on bail

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Seven Directors of Homeland Life Insurance company has been granted bail on the condition of compromising. Jusitce Shumona Paul granted this order at Shalikha Amli Magistrate Court in Magura.

Lawyer for Claimant in this case confirmed this.

These seven UK expat businessmen were arrested on 21st September from the Head Office of Homeland Life Insurance Company in Motijheel in Dhaka. They were sent to Keraniganj Prisoon on that day. Appeal for their bail was not granted and they were ordered to be present at the court on 29 September.

Lawyer for Claimant Olik Kumar Biswas mentioned that the defendants were ordered to be present at the court and the court has granted their bail in condition of compromising. We filed this case to recover money, once they pay the money, we will withdraw the case.

Lawyer for the defendants Sharifuzzaman Bachchu emphasised that this court case has been treated as cynical and illegal. The court case should have been filed against the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, instead, the case was filed against seven expat Directors which is laughable and ridiculous. Prosecuting targeted seven businessmen who are expats out of 11 directors is now seen as a conspiracy against them by many.

These seven businessmen were arrested for not paying 14 lack taka insurance claim from the clients. They were arrested form the AGM of the company. Even though Mohammd Julhash is the Chairman of the company, his name was not mentioned in the court case.

The seven expat businessmen who were arrested are Jamal Miah and his brother Kamal Miah of Osmaninagar Sylhet, Abdul Ahad and his brother Abdul Hai from Bishwanath, Jamal Uddin from Chatok, Abdur Rajjak of Shahjalal Uposhohor and Abdur Rab.