Tigers to leave for New Zealand on Friday

Bangladesh cricket team will leave for New Zealand on Friday.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia next month, Bangladesh will participate in a tri-series T20 in New Zealand that also involves Pakistan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced the New Zealand tri-series and World Cup squad.

Recently, Bangladesh played a two-match T20I series against the UAE and Bangladesh won 2-0. In this series, Afif Hossain has done well for the Tigers. But right-handed batter Sabbir Rahman, who played as an opener, failed to impress.

Bangladesh made a change to their staff— team manager Nafis Iqbal has been removed, and senior media manager Rabeed Imam has been appointed as the new team manager.

Media reports said the players are not happy to see Nafis as the team manager.

The first match of the tri-series will take place on October 7 when Bangladesh will take on Pakistan. The Tigers will get at least four matches in this event.

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, missed the UAE series for CPL. But he will join the Bangladesh team in New Zealand. In his absence, Nurul Hasan Sohan led Bangladesh in the UAE series.

Bangladesh squad for the New Zealand tri-series and the T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan (vice-captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, and Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar.