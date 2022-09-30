Hasina turns Bangladesh into a potential country: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a potential country from the bottomless basket.

He said, “As long as Sheikh Hasina remains as the prime minister, Bangladesh will move forward and become enlightened. Bottomless basket has become a potential Bangladesh today under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Peace is prevailing across the country because of the Prime Minister.”

The minister made the remarks while addressing at a prize distribution programme of Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola on Friday.

Lalmohan upazila Sports Association arranged the programme at Sajeeb Wazed Joy Digital Park premises.

Dhaligouronagar UP XI beat Kalma Union XI by 3-2 goals in the final match of the tournament.

The Home Minister said, “Bangladesh is a country of non-communal spirit. Bangabandhu dreamt to build a country where Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Muslims will work together.”

People from all religions sacrificed their lives for the independence of this country, he added.

Earlier, Bhola-3 seat MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon inaugurated the final match.

Chaired by UNO Pallab Kumar Hazra, the programme was addressed, among others, by Ministry of Youth and Sports secretary Mezbah Uddin, DIG SM Aktaruzzaman, deputy commissioner Tofiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and superintendent of police Mohammad Saiful Islam.