IGP pays homage to Bangabandhu

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after taking charge this afternoon.

The inspector general paid homage to Bangabandhu and his family members by laying a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi today.

Additional inspector generals of Bangladesh Police, chiefs of various units of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and senior police officers were present at the time.

Later, the IGP paid homage to the 1971 Liberation War martyred police members at the monument on Rajarbagh Police Lines.