Outgoing IGP pays courtesy call on President

Outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital this evening.

During the meeting, the outgoing IGP expressed his gratitude to the President for providing guidance and overall cooperation in the discharge of his duties.

President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that the Head of State thanked the outgoing police chief for successfully performing his assignment.

During the meeting, President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.