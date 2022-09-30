Shehzad Khan Bir is their son, confirm Shakib Khan & Bubly

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan and actress Bubly have finally made public announcement about their two-year-old son ending speculations.

Shakib and Bubli revealed this in separate posts on their respective verified Facebook page on Friday.

Although planned to announce the news at an auspicious date, they have shared this news with their fans earlier considering it a ‘blessing from the Almighty’, Shakib wrote on his post.

“Shehzad Khan Bir, Bubly and my son, our little prince. My child is my pride, my strength,” he wrote.

“I am seeking prayers from everyone, for our child.”

Bubly also announced the same in her post.

There had been a lot of talk about them ever since Bubly uploaded a photo of her with a baby bump on Facebook recently.

Later, Shakib admitted it indirectly to the media and informed that he would announce the details soon.