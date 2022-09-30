Sri Lanka Tourism hosts 3-day roadshow from 26 to 30 September

As a part of expanding bilateral and cultural ties with Indian counterparts, Sri Lanka Tourism has organized a series of road shows in key Indian cities from 26 to 30 September 2022.

The first road show was held in New Delhi on 26 September followed by heading to the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on 28 September and closing with the Hyderabad Roadshow at Taj Krishna Hotel on Friday.

“The main purpose of hosting these roadshows is to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive tourism destination across India, as it is one of Sri Lanka’s key source markets and has been extremely supportive in Sri Lanka regaining lost momentum both post pandemic and the recent economic downturn,” said Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka tourism minister.

India has generated over 80,000 tourist arrivals to the country so far and it is expected to double these numbers by 2023.