Be vibrant and make the most of this autumn with gradient colors

It has been long since gradient color and designs have been introduced, gradually being incorporated in our lifestyle and playing a deciding role in our fashion choices. Yet, the charm of gradient colors has not died out owing to the fact that the serene effect offered by the transition of color allows the fashion-loving people to have a-one-of-a-kind feel and create their own statements.

While mixing and matching the gradient colors, most of the people settle for bright colors, especially in a calm and muted season like autumn, because bright colors such as pink, green or golden are eye-catching, easily helping you to turn all the eyeballs on you. We are now experiencing autumn, a season that inspires people to play with their fashion statements as they witness the blue sky with a pinkish aura spread all around, the serene white clouds floating around and the beautiful catkin flowers with pink floral petals – all of which encourage people to rejuvenate themselves and redefine their fashion statements. That’s why, everyone – from fashion designers to smartphone manufacturers – focuses on gradient colors during autumn so that you feel motivated to take a leap and make the best out of this vibrant season.

OPPO believes in helping people to look for the Inspiration Ahead of them and rediscover themselves. And there could be no better season than autumn for this as this is the season when you draw inspiration from nature’s bounty to create a more personable and intriguing look. To help the fashion-conscious smartphone users to step up their game, OPPO has partnered with PUMA so that they can explore the multiverse in them and come up with more intriguing and innovative looks for the season.

If you are falling short of inspiration, borrow some from Shakib Al Hasan, the world’s top all-rounder, who has been flaunting and creating his new fashion statement with the new color mélange S#75, which will be available on OPPO F21s Pro soon. The new S#75 color features a unique combination of colors including shades of pink, green and golden, along with multiple other color options – all of which help the tech and fashion enthusiasts explore different personality traits and trends. With the help of OPPO Glow Design technology, the glossy back case of OPPO F21s Pro has been developed with gradient colors. Shakib has been drawing inspiration from this color combination as the shade of green from the training ground, the shade of gold from the trophy and the shade of pink from the love of his fans – all these build up the story of Shakib. Just like him, every smartphone user can also experiment and explore more to form their own story.

Still confused? Just pay a visit while passing by your nearest OPPO or PUMA stores and have a look at the look-book for inspiration where you will get to know about all you need to own this autumn i.e. what to wear and which color combination to go for to complement the gradient color transitions available on OPPO F21s Pro.