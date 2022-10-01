Dhaka seeks increased funds for climate change mitigation, adaptation

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has highlighted the importance of enhanced funds for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

During his meeting with President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrosi, at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, Momen also mentioned that the pledge of providing USD 100 billion funds per year should be materialized at the earliest, reports UNB.

The president of the UNGA expressed his support on this issue.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, the foreign minister highlighted steps taken by the Bangladesh government on various issues including Covid-19 management and providing education to Rohingya children in their own language.

Momen also conveyed his dissatisfaction as not a single Rohingya has been repatriated to Myanmar yet.

In response, the UNGA president commended Bangladesh’s role in providing shelter and humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas.

He also said that the crisis is unacceptable, according to the Bangladesh Mission in New York.

Csaba Kőrosi applauded Bangladesh’s remarkable leadership, productive engagement, and significant contribution in recent times to various United Nations endeavours.

At the outset of the meeting, Momen presented two proposals.

These are, to organize a high-level event on ‘Review of the implementation of SDGs’ and to take initiative to create a forum of the finance, foreign and development ministers of developing countries under South-South Cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed concern on the funding gaps in the implementation of SDG, particularly in view of the Covid -19 pandemic.

The proposed high-level event will bring an opportunity to review the progress made towards implementing SDGs and the way forward to meet the funding gaps, the FM added.

The foreign minister also mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been able to maintain a satisfactory GDP growth even amidst the pandemic.

Momen invited the UNGA president to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.

Meeting with Under Secretary General of UN Peace Operations

During a meeting with the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh has always played a leading role in the United Nations Peace Operations and will continue to do this.

He mentioned that Bangladesh is ready to provide Quick Reaction Force (QRF), Base Defense Contingent, Infantry Contingent, and Police Contingent in the future. Besides, the foreign minister also called for appointing senior military and civilian officers at the leading level, especially force commanders.

Momen requested to use Bangladesh’s expertise, experience, and best practices in building sustainable peace in countries in conflict.

Momen also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to increase the number of women peacekeepers.

He invited the USG to visit Bangladesh particularly to join the upcoming international seminar on women peace and security and the 26th Annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres(IAPTC).

Lacroix praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their dutifulness, responsibility, and professional skills in the UN Peace Operations.

He thanked Bangladesh for the recent deployment of the Infantry Battalion from Bangladesh to Abeyi, Sudan, Armored Helicopters and Quick Reaction Force contingents in Mali, Hospital Units in Central Africa, and deployment of Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) contingents in Congo.

Lacroix expressed the hope that Bangladesh will continue to contribute to the peacekeeping operations of the United Nations, including women peacekeepers.