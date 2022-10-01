Efforts underway to repatriate Bangabandhu’s killer Rashed Chowdhury: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said efforts continue to repatriate war criminals and death row fugitive convict Rashed Chowdhury in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman killing case from the United States (US) to expose to punishment.

“We are holding talks with the USA time and again and requesting the country to send back Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister said these in a view exchange meeting with the leaders and activists of the US chapter of Awami League and its front and associate bodies and Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Washington DC on Friday (local time).

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The premier said the country (USA) is talking about the human rights, despite the fact that they have sheltered the killers, who assassinated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

The killers even did not spare the children including a four year child and women, she said.

The military dictator and founder of the BNP Ziaur Rahman introduced the politics of killings, forced disappearances and corruption, nepotism and culture of impunity in the country, she added.

Some organisations are talking about human rights condition in Bangladesh and provided a list (of the victim of disappearance) incorporating names of two Indians, she said.

But, they are now being seen in the BNP’s processions, she added.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, reiterated her call to raise voice against the anti-state propaganda alongside working for brightening the country’s image abroad.

“Some people are saying whatever they wish against Bangladesh every day on social media cashing on the advantage of Digital Bangladesh built by us,” she said, calling upon all to give a befitting reply to them.

The prime minister said their purpose is to destroy the country’s image bringing false allegations.

She said some Bangladeshi people, who fled the country committing various crimes and relatives of the war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu, are behind the anti-state propaganda.

The premier asked the Bangladeshi expatriates to tell the world about the mayhem committed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance that included arson attacks to stop the national polls of 2014.

She said the construction of the Padma Bridge was a great challenge for Bangladesh as there was a deep-rooted conspiracy and propaganda against it.

“Unfortunately, prominent personalities of Bangladesh were behind the conspiracy. But, we have finally built the Padma Bridge with our own finance facing all the challenges,” she said.

The regional and local connectivity will increase as the construction of the Padma Bridge was completed, she said.

The premier said her government has been working relentlessly for the country’s progress and prosperity and Bangladesh has already attained the status of middle income country.

She once again vowed to build a Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and all forms of exploitations as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

The prime minister asked the expats to present all these things to the US politicians when they came to Bangladesh diaspora for seeking vote during polls.

She said the expatriate Bangladeshis should depict real development scenario to the foreigners.

She also called upon them to send remittance through legal channels.

Sheikh Hasina said anyone can open the bank account using their passports instead of national identity cards.