Global Covid cases near 623 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is gradually nearing 623 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 622,928,752 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,549,217 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 98,232,353 cases so far and 1,084,803 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Friday decreased to 3,947 from 4,272 the previous day, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 3,947 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,587,307 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 39,583.

The country also logged 18 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,629 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.23% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.44%, the ministry data showed.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death with 708 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,363 and the caseload to 2,025,197, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 14.66% from Thursday’s 13.53% as 4,828 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45% and the recovery rate at 97.04%, respectively.