Modi unveils 5G mobile internet services in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G mobile internet services in India, a major milestone in the country’s telecom history that aims to make downloads faster and eliminate the menace of call drops.

However, the 5G services will be rolled out in 13 select Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad later this month. The services will be extended to other cities in phases over the next couple of years.

The PM launched the 5G services at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in the national capital.

The fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet — or 5G — supports technologies such as autonomous vehicles, robotic surgeries and artificial intelligence. It will also facilitate seamless coverage and increase energy efficiency.

The rollout of the 5G services not only ushers in an era of utra-speed mobile internet but is also pivotal to India’s ambitious plans for a USD 1 trillion digital economy.