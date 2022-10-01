Veteran journalist Toab Khan dies

Ekushey Padak winning veteran journalist Toab Khan passed away at a hospital in the capital on Saturday. He was 87.

The editor of Bengali daily ‘Danik Bangla’ breathed his last at 12:30pm at United Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Toab Khan was the first editor of ‘Dainik Bangla’ which changed its name from ‘Dainik Pakistan’ after Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

The seasoned journalist, who started his career in 1953, also served as the press secretary to Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after Bangladesh became independent.

Before joining Dainik Bangla last year, he was the advisory editor of the ‘Daily Janakantha’.

Toab Khan received Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution to journalism in 2016.