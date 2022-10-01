Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand by 9 wickets

Rumana Ahmed scalped three wickets while Shamima Sultana hit 49 runs to help Bangladesh beat Thailand by nine wickets in the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet on Saturday.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, and Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh captain, said they are eager to keep the title at home, UNB reports.

Thailand won the toss and opted to bat first. But the disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack didn’t give them a chance to score a big total.

The Thai women tumbled for 82 in 19.4 overs. Phannita Maya scored 26 while Rosenan Kanoh scored 11. The other batters failed to impress.

For Bangladesh, Rumana bagged three wickets while Nahida Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla and Shohely Akhter took two wickets each.

In reply, Bangladesh sealed the match in just 11.4 overs with Shamima scoring 49. Fargana Hoque and Nigar remained unbeaten for 26 and 10, respectively.

In the second match of the day, India will take on Sri Lanka. In their next match on October 3, Bangladesh will lock horns with Pakistan.