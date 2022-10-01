Youth crushed under train in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A young man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district early Saturday.

The dead was Manik Chandra Sheel, son of Ukil Chandra Sheel, a resident of Nartan area under Rautgaon union.

Police said locals spotted the body of the man on railway line in Nartan area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Kulaura Railway Police Station sub-inspector Babul Ahmad confirmed the matter.