4 killed being crushed by truck in Narsingdi

Four people were killed and five others injured being crushed by a truck at Raipura upazila in Narsingdi district on Sunday.

Three of the deceased were identified as Siddique Miah, 55, and Siddique, 62, residents of the upazila; and Abul Kalam, 35, hailed from Belabo upazila in the district.

Bhairab Highway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mozammel Haque said the driver of a truck lost control over the steering and ploughed through a roadside kitchen market after it crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Machineghar Bus Stand area at about 6:30 am.

Four people died on the spot and five others injured. Among the deceased, two were passersby and two others auto-rickshaw passengers.

On information, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.