GM Quader meets EU envoy Charles Whiteley

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader met European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Sunday morning.

The EU envoy invited Quader for breakfast meeting at his residence in the city’s Gulshan, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the EU Ambassador tweeted, “European Union (EU) Heads of Mission are continuing their regular meetings with political parties to gain insights into the outlook in Bangladesh. Today, together with HOMs of Sweden and Denmark, we met GM Quader, Chairman of the Jatiya Party, for a wide-ranging exchange.”

Ambassadors of Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway and France in Dhaka were present at the meeting.