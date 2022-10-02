The Hindu community of the country will celebrate the Maha Saptami today on the second day of the five-day Durga Puja, marking the Goddess’s victory over demon Mahishashur.

The devotees will sing hymns and offer flowers seeking the blessings of Durga, the saviour of humanity from all evils.

The victory of Goddess Durga, daughter of the majestic Himalayas, over the devil symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The Maha Sasthi was celebrated on Saturday, the first day of the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus, with the mandaps wearing festive looks and getting reverberated with the sounds of dhaak (drums), brass instruments, and conches amidst hymns by Brahmins.

Many people of the Hindu community gathered around the puja mandaps in the evening to receive deity Durga and her children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh.

On the occasion, the government has taken adequate security measures at the mandaps, said law enforcers. Puja organisers also expressed their satisfaction over security arrangements.

Ministers of different ministries, government officials, politicians and dignitaries are scheduled to visit different puja mandaps of the capital today.

Mohanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad have taken elaborate programmes on the occasion of Durga puja.

They will distribute new clothes and foods in front of different mandaps in the capital and elsewhere across the country today among the poor people from all religions.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated in 32,168 mandaps across the country which is 50 more than the last year.