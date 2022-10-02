Priyanka Chopra meets US Vice President Kamala Harris

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared several pictures and videos from her recent discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also penned a long note in which she talked about voting rights in the US, Hindustan Times reported.

She said that while she doesn’t ‘vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will’. Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and they have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka spoke about how in India, women have held ‘highest elected offices’ from Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister to current President Droupadi Murmu.

Priyanka captioned the post, “To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.’ Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women.”

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline like Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, alongside Richard Madden. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.