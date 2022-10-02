State-run factories should be model of productivity: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today said state-run factories should be a model of productivity.

“The productivity of state-run factories in the country is very limited. But the factories need to be models of productivity,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the ‘Productivity Day’ at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the discussion as the special guest while Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, among others, spoke on the occasion, said a press release.

Director General of the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Muhammad Mesbahul Alam presided over it.

Mentioning that the industry will not be profitable if productivity is not increased, Razzaque said, a comprehensive study needs to be done to see which of the state-run industries has good productivity and which one is less.

“That study should be presented before the nation. At the same time, emphasis should be placed on increasing the productivity of private industries,” he added.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said Bangladesh is one of the best in the world in terms of production growth.

Industry’s contribution to the overall economy is now 37 per cent and which has been made possible by increasing production, he mentioned.