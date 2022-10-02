Young man missing in Sylhet for 9 days

A man has been missing from ​​Sylhet city since September 23.

Four days after Jahangir Ahmad went missing from Pirerchak residence, his elder brother Dabir Ahmad filed a general diary (GD) with Shahporan Police Station on September 27, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

Jahangir (28), is a part-time computer operator of Moglabazar Union Digital Centre in the city and a third-year student of Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa.

Tanvir Ahmad, Jahangir’s younger brother said, “On September 23, around 9:00pm, Jahangir left the house for Shibganj of ​​the city saying that he had something to do there. His mobile phone was found switched off from 11:00pm. Since then, he was missing.”

Tanvir also said, “After completing his studies at a Qawmi madrasa, he is studying at Alia madrasa apart from working as computer operator. As far as we know, he has no previous enmity with anyone at home, work place or madrasa. Also, he has no involvement with any political party or religious organisation. No significant change in his behaviour was noticed recently.”

Syed Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station, said, “Following the GD, we have contacted the police headquarters to get information about Jahangir. All related police stations were also informed.”

He said, “The investigation officer is conducting the probe taking into account all possible factors including previous enmity, involvement in religious extremist organisations or any other personal reasons.”