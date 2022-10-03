Bangladesh suffers big defeat to Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup

Bangladesh lost their second match at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, against Pakistan, by nine wickets on Monday in Sylhet.

Bangladesh batted first in this match and tumbled for only 70 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Salma Khatun was the best scorer for Bangladesh, posting only 24 runs while Nigar Sultana (17) and Lata Mandal (12) were the other batters to have reached double-digit scores.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig and Nida Dar bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan sealed the match with nine wickets in hand. Opener Sidra Ameen and captain Bismah Maroof remained unbeaten for 36 and 12 respectively.

In the first match, Bangladesh beat Thailand by nine wickets. But they failed in the second due to the shaky batting against a quality bowling attack of Pakistan.

It was Pakistan’s second win in two matches so far in this event.

Along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have also played two matches and secured a win.

In their next matches, hosts Bangladesh will take on Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka and the UAE respectively on October 6, 8, 10 and 11. All the matches will be played in Sylhet.