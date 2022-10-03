Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from a tree at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday night.

The deceased was Sari Urang, 30, wife of Sribas Das, a resident of Dildarpur area in the upazila.

Kulaura Police Station officer in-charge Md Abdus Salek said locals spotted the body hanging from a bunch of a jackfruit tree at night and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

OC Salek said it is being assumed that Sari might have committed suicide due to a family feud.

An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard with the police station, he added.