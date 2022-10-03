Bubly reveals date of her marriage with Shakib Khan, the duo tied the knot on July 20, 2018

Four days after the announcement of the name of the Shakib-Bubly’s son, actress Bubly revealed her wedding date through a post on her official Facebook on Monday.

According to the Facebook post, Shakib Khan and Shabnom Bubly got married on July 20 in 2018.

In the same post, she also revealed their son Shehzad Khan Bir’s birth date. Bubly also shared three pictures with Shakib Khan in the post.

The post reads, “20.07.2018 and 21.03.2021 are two memorable dates in my life till now # our marriage date and our son’s birth. Please everyone keep us in your prayers!”

Bubly surprised fans by disclosing her marital relations with actor Shakib and sharing photos of their two and a half-year old son named Shehzad Khan Bir on Friday.

Shakib also shared the similar post on his verified Facebook account with a picture of son Shehzad on the same day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bubly shared two photos of her growing baby bump on her Facebook creating much curiosity in the minds of fans. Later she said she will disclose everything shortly.

Bubly is a popular actress of the country. She made her acting debut with the film ‘Bossgiri’ opposite Shakib Khan in 2016. They have shared the screen in 11 movies. Shakib-Bubly pair’s last released film was ‘Bir’ (2020). They also completed shooting for the ‘Leader: Ami e Bangladesh’.