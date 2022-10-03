Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today

Maha Ashtami, the third day of the five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community and a few small ethnic groups, was celebrated on Monday with enthusiasm and religious fervor across the country.

According to the schedule of Durga Puja of Ramkrishna Mission, Kumari Puja will be held at 11am, Sandhi Puja at 4.44pm and it will be done before 5.32 pm.

The five-day annual celebration started with unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on Maha Shasthi on Saturday (October 1) and it will end on October 5 with the immersion of the idols on the day of Bijaya Dashami.

Maha Nabami Puja will be held on the fourth day on October 4 at 6.30am and offering of pushpanjali or anjali at 10.30am.