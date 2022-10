Sunamganj Correspondent : A farmer was electrocuted at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

The dead was Misir Ali, 56, a resident of Lakshmankhola village under Jaishree union of the upazila.

According to sources, Misir Ali came in contact with an electric wire while working in his house, leaving him injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.