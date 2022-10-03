Last respect to journalist Toab Khan at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life paid their last tributes to journalist Toab Khan, editor of the daily ‘Danik Bangla,’ after his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar on Monday.

President Abdul Hamid ‘s Assistant Defence Secretary Lt Col Syed Md Jahangir Alam placed floral wreaths on the coffin on behalf of him and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Assistant Defence Secretary Lt Col GM Rajib Ahmed on behalf of her.

Later, different political, social and cultural parties have placed wreaths on the coffin to show their last respect.

Earlier this morning, the first namaaz-e-janaza for the veteran journalist Toab Khan was held at his workplace Dainik Bangla office in the capital’s Tejgaon area at 10am. From there, the body was taken to Shaheed Minar.

Toab Khan’s body will be kept at Jatiya Press Club premises from 1:00pm to 1:30pm where the second janaza will be held.

He will be laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard after third janaza.

The 87-year old veteran journalist passed away at United Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday (October 1) while undergoing treatment there.

Toab Khan was born on April 24, 1934, at village Rasulpur in Satkhira district. He started his journalism career joining the Weekly Janata in 1953. He then joined Dainik Sangbad in 1955. He served as News Editor at the Dainik Sangbad in 1961. In 1964, he joined the Dainik Pakistan which was renamed as the Dainik Bangla after the independence of the country in 1971. He became the editor of the Dainik Bangla after independence.

The eminent journalist worked as Press Secretary to Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 1973 to 1975. He received Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contributions to journalism in 2016.

Toab Khan also served as Chief Information Officer and Director General of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB).

The veteran journalist also played a role as a strong voice in Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra to inspire the freedom fighters during the War of Liberation. At that time, he used to broadcast a regular programme called “Pindir Prolap” on Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

He also served as the Advisory Editor of daily ‘Janakantha’ and, later, joined as the Editor of ‘Danik Bangla’.