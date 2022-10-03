PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Washington for home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Washington DC en route to Dhaka wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage members took off from Washington DC around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (Bangladesh time 4:30am today).

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith saw off the prime minister at the airport.

The premier will make a short stopover in London on her way home from Washington.

Sheikh Hasina went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension reception hosted by King Charles III.

On September 19, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 and took part in several events on its sidelines.