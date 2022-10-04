Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 657 cases

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported one Covid-19 death while it recorded 657 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 13.80 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,762 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 474 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,372 people and infected 20,27,565 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,67,076 after another 431 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.02 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,372 fatalities, 12,922 occurred in Dhaka, 5,896 in Chattogram, 2,155 in Rajshahi, 3,733 in Khulna, 992 in Barishal, 1,348 in Sylhet, 1,427 in Rangpur and 899 in Mymensingh divisions.