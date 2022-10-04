Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Oct 17

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday set October 17 for holding indictment hearing for two cases, one for observing fake birthday on National Mourning Day and another for stigmatizing the War of Liberation, filed against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

Today (October 4) was fixed for holding indictment hearing, but Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor reset the date, allowing a time plea of the defence.

Khaleda Zia’s counsel Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder filed the time plea, saying his client could not appear before the court due to illness.

Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam lodged the fake birthday case against Khaleda on August 30, 2016.

Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddiqui filed another case on November 3, 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-Liberation War elements.