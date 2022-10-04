“May take 2 more hours or until 10pm to restore electricity fully to Dhaka, N’ganj”

Power supply was restored in some parts of Dhaka city under Maniknagar and Hasnabad grid substations and also a good number of districts under Sylhet, Chattogram and Mymensingh at 7pm. But supply could not be restored in the areas under Ulon grid substations in Dhaka.

According to officials at the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), it may take two more hours (10:00 pm) to get electricity supply back in all the areas in Dhaka and Narayanganj and other districts.

“We hope normalcy in power supply will fully be back by 10 pm” Badruddoza Sumon, public relations officer of PGCB, told UNB.

He said the districts where power supply was fully restored by 7 pm include Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Manikganj, and all districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

After the national power grid failed this afternoon, power supply was restored in some Dhaka areas, including president and prime minister’s official residences, around 5pm.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had earlier hoped that power supply may fully be restored by 7 pm.

National power transmission grid failed at 2:05 pm – causing blackouts across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.